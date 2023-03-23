GALLERY – WHL Rocks its Hockey Socks

This week, many WHL Clubs have helped celebrate World Down Syndrome Day by wearing different-coloured socks during games and practices.

World Down Syndrome Day was this past Tuesday, March 21, and a key component of World Down Syndrome Day is the “Rock Your Socks” or “Lots of Socks” campaigns. Whether mis-matched socks or wild / colourful socks, people are encouraged to wear socks on or around March 21 that will start a conversation.

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) , 21 March, is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the third month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

For more information on Down syndrome, CLICK HERE.

For more information on World Down Syndrome Day, CLICK HERE.

For more information on the Lots of Socks Campaign, CLICK HERE.