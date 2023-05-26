GALLERY: Blazers to wear commemorative jerseys in Memorial Cup opener

Kamloops, B.C. – Tonight starting at 6 p.m. PT, during the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia opening game between the Québec Remparts and Kamloops Blazers, the host Blazers will wear a special commemorative jersey as is tradition with this event. This one-of-a-kind jersey is highlighted by a commemorative pin that presents the Legion Poppy on the centre of a dreamcatcher — their coupling acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of veterans from all Indigenous communities.

Featured as the backdrop for the poppy is a dreamcatcher, which has become commonly recognized as an Indigenous symbol. Hanging from the bottom are two feathers with an inukshuk, while a Métis sash has also been incorporated around the whole outside of the dream catcher.

The commemorative jersey was revealed at the Arrival of the Memorial Cup ceremony that was held Thursday afternoon at the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Powwow Arbour. It was presented to both Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir and Vic Fraser, a knowledge keeper of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc.

All of the commemorative jerseys worn by the Blazers during tonight’s opening game of the 103rd Memorial Cup will be auctioned off over the course of the tournament at CHL.ca/auctions. Beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT this evening through to Monday, June 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, fans will be able to place their bids to try and win one jersey.

Proceeds will be donated to The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command Poppy Trust Funds in order to help fund national Veteran programs supporting veterans and their families in need. You can see how your contribution will help this initiative by visiting the Poppy Trust Funds website here.

To date, nearly 15,000 Indigenous people have been identified who served in the First World War and Second World War, and more than 2,500 Indigenous Canadians serve in the military today.

First Nations people joined the national efforts & volunteered for the military, and more than 4,000 First Nations men enlisted in each World War, the majority as volunteers.

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia is supported by Kia Canada along with associate sponsors BetRivers, Real Canadian Superstore, and Kubota. For more information please visit chlmemorialcup.ca.