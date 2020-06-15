Fountain Tire 3 Stars Program: Community & COVID-19 Heroes

Earlier in the year, Fountain Tire teamed up with the Western Hockey League (WHL) to honour local difference makers. The Fountain Tire 3 Stars program was a collaboration that recognized ‘stars’ in 21 cities across Canada who go above and beyond to make their community a better place.

“We’re shining a spotlight on everyday citizens who support and inspire those around them,” says Denise Gohl-Eacrett, Director, Brand and Customer Experience at Fountain Tire.

Fountain Tire 3 Stars recognizes community members for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity. While these community members were recognized individually across 17 WHL markets earlier in the season, now the entire WHL community is highlighting the importance of these Stars and their work during COVID-19.

“The Western Hockey League is very proud to continue working alongside our partner Fountain Tire to recognize outstanding citizens who give back to their community,” comments WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We are excited to share the stories of the remarkable people who were recognized in the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program. During these unprecedented times, the contributions of our community Stars are of great importance. The WHL commends each of the Fountain Tire 3 Stars for their outstanding efforts in the community.”

*Participating WHL Communities:

British Columbia Saskatchewan Kamloops Moose Jaw Kelowna Prince Albert Prince George Regina Vancouver Saskatoon Victoria Swift Current Alberta Manitoba Calgary Brandon Edmonton Winnipeg Lethbridge Medicine Hat Red Deer



