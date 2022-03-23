Zellweger’s offensive flair lands him in Silvertips history book

Everett, Wash. — Olen Zellweger’s four-assist night against the Spokane Chiefs on Sunday rocketed him to the top of the Silvertips’ single-season scoring list for defencemen in franchise history.

The previous record was set in 2017-18, when Kevin Davis amassed 65 points in 71 games played. Thanks to an eight-point weekend, a stretch that earned him WHL Player of the Week honours, Zellweger has eclipsed that mark in 23 fewer games.

“We know one of Olen’s strengths is driving the offense,” noted head coach and general manager Dennis Williams. “To be able to manage that in 48 games played is I think another testament to the elite-level player that Olen is. His ability to find teammates on the ice, escape pressure, join the rush, create separation, his IQ quarterbacking a powerplay up top; he’s one of the most efficient skaters I’ve seen in this game in some time.”

Zellweger, selected by the Anaheim Ducks 34th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, leads all WHL blueliners in scoring with 67 points from 48 games played. His 55 assists rank second amongst all WHL skaters, while also sitting fifth in the league in powerplay assists (25) and third in plus-minus (+43). He has accumulated 21 multi-point performances this season, and has recorded points in 37 of his 48 games played. Of Everett’s 67 powerplay goals on the season, Zellweger has had points on 29 of them, more than any other Silvertip.

Zellweger’s year is statistically reminiscent of Davis’ 2017-18 campaign, in which Davis netted 10 goals with 55 assists including 37 powerplay points. The Silvertips went on to win the Western Conference that season, eventually falling in the WHL Championship to the Swift Current Broncos.

“Kevin was one heck of a player,” Williams acknowledged. “He was a big component to our success that year. He was similar to Olen in that he wasn’t a big player either, but was a really heady, aware player as well.”

“I’ve been trying to use my feet, getting a lot of pucks on net,” Zellweger explained. He added with a smile: “A lot of credit goes to my teammates, my points have been all assists the last few games.”

Zellweger debuted as a 15-year-old for the Silvertips on March 2, 2019. He skated in 58 games in his first full season the following year, tallying 12 points in 2019-20 while earning an invite to Hockey Canada’s Red squad at the U17 World Hockey Challenge.

“When he got here, I remember seeing this little kid,” Williams described. “That’s what he was. He was tiny. But you could see him on the ice already, the way he skated, the way he moved pucks out there as a young player was just unbelievable. No lack of self-confidence in his game. I think that’s one of his best qualities.”

Zellweger accumulated 13 points in 11 games in the abbreviated 2021 campaign, after which he earned a gold medal with Hockey Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas. He finished tied for the team lead in scoring amongst defencemen at the tournament with eight points in seven games.

Prior to the game, Olen Zellweger was presented with his championship ring from the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship! Olen had eight points in seven games en route to Gold with @HockeyCanada. Congrats OZ!#LetsGoTips x @OlenZellweger pic.twitter.com/e35AxBPpbI — X – Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) February 20, 2022

He was invited once more to represent his home country during the 2021-22 season, this time during the IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Though the tournament was postponed after just two games, Zellweger managed to log his first WJC point: a goal scored against Czechia in a 6-3 win for Canada.

Despite his constant presence on the stat sheet, Zellweger is continuously working to enhance his game.

“I think I can always improve my offensive skills; my shooting, stick-handling, skating, all those things,” Zellweger noted. “[Plus] some defensive zone, some contact stuff, things to help me be a two-way player and reach the next level. The coaching staff is great. We work on video, they discuss what they see and what they’d like for me to continue to work on. I think that’s really helpful.”

Zellweger was named an alternate captain for the Silvertips prior to the start of the season- the youngest of five lettered players on the roster. With that role came responsibility, and a challenge put forth by the coaching staff to emerge as a leader on a veteran roster with three 20-year-olds and eight 19-year-olds.

“I wanted him to get out of his comfort zone in terms of being a leader,” Williams began. “His leadership skills to me are very on-ice, with how he approaches the game, his details, his work ethic. Now, we’re trying to put him in a position where he’s a little more vocal in the locker room. He’s a player everyone respects, from the coaching staff to his teammates, and when he speaks, guys listen. You can really see his personality take over in the locker room. That’s infectious to our guys.”

“He takes things so seriously, he wants to be a perfectionist in anything he does. More this year, I’ve seen him smiling and laughing and joking with guys. To me, that’s part of the maturity part of evolving into a pro- knowing when to be dialed in and when to sit back and have some fun.”

With Zellweger leading the way, the Silvertips’ defensive corps is tied for first amongst all WHL teams in defensive point production with 181. Only the Moose Jaw Warriors have as many.

“He’s going to be an unbelievable pro player,” Williams added. “His drive is impeccable. He’s a humble person, if you ask him, he’ll take two points as a team over three points [personally] any day. He’s a special player.”