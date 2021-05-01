Zellweger continues to pile up points as Canada beats Belarus at 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship

Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger enjoyed another multipoint performance as Canada knocked off Belarus by a 5-2 score on Saturday at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Plano, Texas.

After recording four assists in Friday’s 7-0 win over Switzerland, Zellweger followed up with a goal and an assist on Saturday. The helper came on a beautiful play in the early stages of the second period, with Zellweger pinching in from the point, retrieving a puck below the goal line and filtering it through two opposing defenders into the slot and on to the stick of captain Shane Wright. The Canadian captain took care of business from there to make it 4-0.

Belarus finally broke through the Canadian fortress late in the second period, as Andrei Loshko made it 4-1 through 40 minutes of play.

With the win, Canada wrapped up a perfect 4-0-0 record in preliminary play at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship. Team Canada is now set to face the Czech Republic in quarter-final action, scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 2 p.m. MT.

WHL Players (Canada) – Preliminary Round Statistics

Dylan Guenther (EDM) – 2-3–5

Logan Stankoven (KAM) – 2-3–5

Olen Zellweger (EVT) – 1-4–5

Connor Bedard (REG) – 1-3–4

Conner Roulette (SEA) – 0-2–2

Nolan Allan (PA) – 1-0–1

Denton Mateychuk (MJ) – 0-0–0

Thomas Milic (SEA) – 2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .975 SV%, SO

Tyler Brennan (PG) – no appearances