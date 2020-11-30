Yoder & Royals advance on Day 2 of Memorial eCup presented by Kia

Day 2 of the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia brought some high drama, as one more WHL player advance to Round 2 of the inaugural CHL eSports tournament.

An all-WHL matchup saw Victoria Royals forward Ty Yoder edge Portland Winterhawks forward Kishaun Gervais to move on to the second round of the competition, while Carson Denomie and the Regina Pats were eliminated in earlier action.

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / Carter Murchison (7) vs. Regina Pats / Carson Denomie (2)

Carter Murchison and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies scored early and often as the QMJHL squad knocked off Carson Denomie and the Regina Pats in the third game of the evening, and first to feature a WHL Club.

RECAP: 23-hour virtual bus ride too much; Pats drop e-sports debut… BUT the #KiaCHLeCup rolls on without us. Have fun, @HuskiesRn 👏 and keep watching @CHLHockey fans! ➡️ https://t.co/pqv0EBKHqT pic.twitter.com/B18h9d3xpH — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) December 1, 2020

Victoria Royals / Ty Yoder (3) vs. Portland Winterhawks / Kishaun Gervais (2) – OT

Ty Yoder and the Victoria Royals edged out Kishaun Gervais and the Portland Winterhawks, scoring a 3-2 overtime victory on Modnay evening.

Yoder held a 2-1 lead for a lengthy stretch of regulation before Gervais knotted the affair with a stellar strike in the final minute of regulation. But Yoder didn’t let that faze him, as he locked things down in the extra period to advance to the second round.

Thanks guys! Was a great game and could of gone either way! #KiaCHLeCup https://t.co/9RDu5nrGBC — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) December 1, 2020

Coming Up

Day 3 of the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2. The slate features only one WHL crew, as Zack Hayes and the Prince Albert Raiders will take on Ryan Maynard and the QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders to close out the evening. ePuck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT.