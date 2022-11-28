Wyrostok raising cancer awareness, one point at a time

Swift Current Broncos forward Caleb Wyrostok was named to his team’s leadership group in October, but the ‘A’ on his sweater only tells part of his story of perseverance.

Wyrostok was 15 and playing high-level hockey away from his Medicine Hat home when his mother, Charlene, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

His grandfather, aunt, and minor hockey coach were also diagnosed within the span of three years.

“Watching these people go through that and battle, I wanted to find something that I could do to help them,” Wyrostok told WHL.ca recently.

“It’s tough watching them go through that and feeling a little bit helpless, not knowing what to do.”

While his mother is on the remissions timeline, Wyrostok’s grandfather Wally passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Like he does on the ice for the Broncos, Wyrostok, now 19, took action, launching his Bronco Bucks Cancer fundraiser with the Canadian Cancer Society and collecting pledges for each goal and assist he earns with Swift Current this season.

His fundraising goal has already been surpassed twice: in 15 games with the Broncos this season Wyrostok has scored seven times, including a tally this past Saturday night versus Edmonton as his Swift Current Club rounds into form.

“It probably wasn’t the start we wanted [to our season], it was tough with guys away at NHL camps,” Wyrostok noted. “We’re getting to the pace we want now.”

Through all the adversity, though, Wyrostok is taking away life lessons as he continues to help guide the Broncos back to the WHL Playoffs.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is just being grateful to be able to play the game I love in good health,” Wyrostok said.

“I think that outside perspective has allowed me to have a good start to my year and not put too much pressure on myself,” he added. “There are a lot of other things outside of hockey that are important.”

To learn more about Bronco Bucks Cancer or to donate, click here.