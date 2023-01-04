World Juniors Roundup – January 4

Canada scored six unanswered goals to book its spot in the gold medal game of the World Juniors Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-2.

Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) and Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) both scored for Canada, while Seattle Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic made 42 saves to help the Canadian side inch one step closer to defending its gold medal from 2022.

Here’s how the WHL was represented in Wednesday’s action at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

United States (2) vs. Canada (6)

Bedard’s ninth goal of the tournament got Canada’s offence going 11:49 into the first period, cutting an early American lead to 2-1 in the process.

Stankoven, the Kamloops Blazers captain, tied the game at 2-2 at the 47-second mark of period two, before Canada grabbed a lead it would not relinquish five minutes later.

THIS GAME IS TIED! Logan Stankoven buries one to tie the game at two early in the 2nd period.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/FGJbGJjXCE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

Both Bedard and Stankoven finished the game with two points.

Everett Silvertips rearguard Olen Zellweger added an assist for Canada.

Milic was named Canada’s Best Player in Wednesday’s contest, while Bedard and Stankoven were named among Canada’s three top players of the tournament.

Czechia (2) vs. Sweden (1) – OT

Tri-City Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek made 21 saves to help Czechia reach the gold medal game at the World Juniors for the first time in 22 years. The Czechs needed a last-minute equalizer in the third period to force overtime before finding a winner in the extra frame.

Kelowna Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc had an assist in Wednesday’s contest.

Sweden will face the United States in the bronze medal match Thursday afternoon.

Suchanek earned a nod as one of Czechia’s top three players at the tournament.

In Tomas Suchanek we trust. 🙏 https://t.co/tmYVgAIJvz — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) January 4, 2023

Austria (2) vs. Latvia (4)

Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bogdans Hodass scored a goal and added an assist for Latvia, who secured its place at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden. Austria will be replaced at next year’s event by Norway.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

United States vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. MT

Czechia vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m. MT