World Juniors Roundup – January 2, 2023

Connor Bedard scored 5:17 into overtime to push Canada through to the semi-final of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Regina Pats captain danced through the Slovak defence before out-maneuvering goaltender Adam Gajan for his second tally of the game, which gave Canada a 4-3 victory.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS 😱 Connor Bedard with an absolutely filthy OT winner to send 🇨🇦 to the semis!#LegendsInTheMaking | #WorldJuniors https://t.co/ZwIdYhXZX8 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 3, 2023

Here’s a look at how the WHL players taking part in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship fared Monday.

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Canada (4) vs. Slovakia (3) – OT

Bedard continued to be the story of the tournament, notching three points including the overtime winner Monday. In doing so, he passed Regina Pats alumnus Jordan Eberle to set the new Canadian World Juniors all-time goal-scoring record with his 15th and 16th tally. His 34 career points are now the most by a Canadian at the event, surpassing a total originally set by Eric Lindros.

All four Canadian goals Monday were scored by players with WHL ties. Former Edmonton Oil King Dylan Guenther tallied a power-play goal in the second period, while Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk also found the back of the net.

Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven earned an assist on Bedard’s first-period marker.

Seattle Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic made 24 saves.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Robert Baco counted one of the three Slovak goals.

Canada outshot Slovakia 57-27.

The Canadians advance to take on the United States in the second of two semi-final matchups Wednesday.

Finland (2) vs. Sweden (3)

Former Everett Silvertips forward Niko Huuhtanen scored for Finland, but it was Sweden who came away 3-2 winners in their quarter-final matchup.

Sweden will face Czechia in the semi-final round Wednesday afternoon.

Czechia (9) vs. Switzerland (1)

Gabriel Szturc (Kelowna Rockets) scored twice, while Stanislav Svozil (Regina Pats) recorded a pair of assists in Czechia’s 9-1 romp over Switzerland.

Tri-City Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek turned aside 17 shots, also earning his fourth assist of the tournament Monday.

United States (11) vs. Germany (1)

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Luca Hauf scored the lone German goal in an 11-1 loss to the United States.

Latvia (5) vs. Austria (2)

Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bogdans Hodass scored a goal for Latvia, who moved one step closer to booking their berth in the 2024 World Juniors with a 5-2 victory over Austria.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

No games scheduled

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

Austria vs. Latvia, 9:00 a.m. MT

Czechia vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m. MT

United States vs. Canada, 5:30 p.m. MT