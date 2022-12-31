World Juniors Roundup – December 31, 2022

Connor Bedard’s four assists Saturday put him level with Eric Lindros for the most career points by a Canadian player at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Regina Pats captain has 18 points through four round-robin games in this year’s tournament, and 31 career points following a 5-1 Canada victory versus Sweden Saturday evening.

Here’s a look at how the WHL players taking part in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship fared Saturday.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Canada (5) vs. Sweden (1)

Bedard and Canada clinched second place in Group A and a quarter-final matchup against Slovakia Monday with a decisive win over Sweden.

WORLD JUNIORS📰: Connor Bedard tallied four assists as 🇨🇦 took down 🇸🇪 5-1 and Stanislav Svozil & 🇨🇿 finished first in Group A following a 8-1 win over 🇩🇪 ✍️⬇️ — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 1, 2023

Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski scored the lone tally in the game by a WHL skater, while Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers), Nolan Allan (Seattle Thunderbirds) and former Edmonton Oil Kings sniper Dylan Guenther each had assists.

Goaltender Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds) turned in a 22-save effort for Canada.

Switzerland (4) vs. Slovakia (3) – SO

Former Prince George and Lethbridge forward Liekit Reichle was named Switzerland’s Best Player, scoring once and adding an assist as his side got past Slovakia in a shootout.

Czechia (8) vs. Germany (1)

Martin Rysavy (Moose Jaw Warriors) and Gabriel Szturc (Kelowna Rockets) both enjoyed three-point Saturdays; both players scored once and adding two assists as Czechia clinched first place in Group A. Goaltender Tomas Suchanek (Tri-City Americans) made 18 save in goal, while Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil had one helper for the victors.

United States (6) vs. Finland (2)

Former Everett Silvertips forward Niko Huuhtanen registered an assist for Finland, while the United States clinched first place in Group B with a 6-2 win.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

No games scheduled

MONDAY, JANUARY 2

Latvia vs. Austria, 8:30 a.m. MT

Finland vs. Sweden, 10:00 a.m. MT

Czechia vs. Switzerland, 12:30 p.m. MT

United States vs. Germany, 3:00 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Slovakia, 5:30 p.m. MT