World Juniors Roundup: December 29, 2022

One day after recording a hat-trick and seven points versus Germany, Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard put up a six-point performance versus Austria.

Bedard, who scored twice, matched former Regina Pats star Jordan Eberle’s Canadian World Juniors record of 14 career goals Thursday, helping the Canadian squad win its second game on the spin.

Here’s a look at how the WHL players taking part in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship fared Thursday.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Austria (0) vs. Canada (11)

Bedard dazzled once more for Canada, upping his tournament points total to 14 after collecting a half-dozen against the Austrians.

But it was Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven who earned Best Player honours for Canada after registering a goal and three assists, while also winning 15 of 17 face-offs.

Former Edmonton Oil King Dylan Guenther scored Thursday, as did Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Nolan Allan, while Colton Dach (Kelowna Rockets), Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver Giants), Reid Schaefer (Seattle Thunderbirds) and Olen Zellweger (Everett Silvertips) all added assists.

Canada outshot Austria 47-12.

BEDARD MAKES HISTORY 🚨 Connor Bedard has tied Jordan Eberle’s Canadian record for most goals at the #WorldJuniors with 14 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/HOhu12CZMe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2022

Latvia (0) vs. Finland (3)

Finland sits atop Group B following a shutout victory versus Latvia. Former Everett Silvertips forward Niko Huuhtanen scored his first goal of the tournament for the Finns.

Sweden (3) vs. Czechia (2) – OT

Czechia suffered its first setback of the 2023 World Juniors, falling 3-2 in overtime to Sweden. Tri-City Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek made 21 saves Thursday, while Americans forward Adam Mechura earned an assist on the opening goal 3:12 into the second period,

United States (5) vs. Switzerland (1)

Former Winnipeg ICE defenceman Maximilian Streule earned an even plus-minus rating for Switzerland in a 5-1 loss to the United States.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 9:00 a.m. MT

Germany vs. Austria, 2:30 p.m. MT