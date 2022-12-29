World Juniors Roundup: December 28, 2022

Connor Bedard tied a Canadian World Juniors record with a seven-point effort and Canada collected its first victory of the tournament with an 11-2 triumph over Germany in Halifax, N.S.

Here’s a look at how the WHL players taking part in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship fared Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Canada (11) vs. Germany (2)

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was the key contributor for the Canadians Wednesday, scoring a natural hat-trick and adding four assists. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect was joined in the hat-trick column by Arizona Coyotes forward, and former Edmonton Oil King Dylan Guenter, while Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven and Everett Silvertips rearguard Olen Zellweger also enjoyed three-point nights.

Connor Bedard ties the Team Canada record for points in a single game with a 7-point performance tonight!🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9rLNIH4uQz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2022

Seattle Thunderbirds d-man Kevin Korchinski added two assists for Canada.

Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, a returnee from the 2022 gold medal-winning squad, scored once, while both Colton Dach (Kelowna Rockets) and Caedan Bankier (Kamloops Blazers) recorded one assist.

Goaltender Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds) turned aside 14 shots in goal.

Slovakia (6) vs. United States (3)

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Robert Baco scored the go-ahead goal for the Slovaks in a come-from-behind victory over the United States.

Slovakia won despite being outshot 36-26 in the contest.

Prince George Cougars defenceman Viliam Kmec helped the cause for the winning side with two assists.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Latvia vs. Finland, 9:00 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Czechia, 11:30 a.m. MT

United States vs. Switzerland, 2:00 p.m. MT

Austria vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m. MT