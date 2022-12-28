World Juniors Roundup: December 27, 2022

Kelowna Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc scored a pair of goals to help Czechia to a second straight preliminary round victory, 9-0 versus Austria.

Here’s a look at how the WHL players taking part in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship fared in Tuesday’s four-game slate.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Finland (5) vs. Slovakia (2)

Finland collected its first victory of the tournament by defeating Slovakia 5-2. Former Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Peter Repcik counted both goals for the Slovaks.

Germany (0) vs. Sweden (1)

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Luca Hauf was held off the scoresheet in Germany’s tournament opener, a 1-0 setback to Sweden. The Germans face Canada Wednesday evening.

Switzerland (3) vs. Latvia (2) – SO

Former Prince George and Lethbridge forward Liekit Reichle tallied the shootout winner as Switzerland rallied to defeat Latvia 3-2.

Austria (0) vs. Czechia (9)

WHL players combined for eight points in Czechia’s victory over Austria. In addition to Szturc’s aforementioned two-goal effort, captain Stanislav Svozil (Regina Pats) chipped in with three assists, while Adam Mechura (Tri-City Americans) added a helper.

Goaltender Tomas Suchanek (Tri-City Americans) stopped all eight shots he faced to record the shutout. The 19-year-old set a tournament record with his second and third career assists at this year’s World Juniors, the most ever by a goaltender in the competition’s history.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Slovakia vs. United States, 2:00 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Germany, 4:30 p.m. MT