World Juniors Roundup: December 26, 2022

Tri-City Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek turned in an all-world performance on the first day of action at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, N.S. and Moncton, N.B.

Suchanek made 36 saves for Czechia in a 5-2 victory over host Canada in one of four Monday contests.

Here’s a look at how the WHL players taking part in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship fared Monday.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

Finland (2) vs. Switzerland (3) – OT

Former Winnipeg ICE defenceman Maximilian Streule logged 24 minutes of ice time as Switzerland upended Finland in the tournament opener for both sides.

Sweden (11) vs. Austria (0)

Former Vancouver Giants forward Fabian Lysell was held off the scoresheet in Sweden’s 11-0 Monday win versus Austria.

Lysell, who skates with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, was part of Sweden’s bronze-medal winning side this past August in Edmonton.

Latvia (2) vs. United States (5)

Medicine Hat Tigers blueliner Bogdans Hodass logged a game-high 24:13 of ice time for Latvia, who dropped their tournament opener 5-2 to the United States.

Czechia (5) vs. Canada (2)

As mentioned above, Suchanek was stellar for the Czechs, stopping 36 shots including 14 in the third period alone Monday. The 19-year-old also earned an assist on the fifth Czech goal and was named his team’s Best Player. Regina Pats blueliner Stanislav Svozil scored the game-winner and added an assist for Czechia, while Suchanek’s Tri-City teammate Adam Mechura chipped in with a helper.

On the Canadian side, Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard scored one of the two Canadian goals, while both Olen Zellweger (Everett Silvertips) and Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds) earned assists.

CONNOR BEDARD🚨 Bedard cuts Czechia's lead to 1 making a 3-2 game.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/LubvJc5asd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2022

Seattle goaltender Thomas Milic stopped all ten shots he faced in a relief effort, logging a total of 28:22 of playing time.

Canada will continue the preliminary round Wednesday versus Germany.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Finland vs. Slovakia, 9:00 a.m. MT

Germany vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m. MT

Switzerland vs. Latvia, 2:00 p.m. MT

Austria vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 p.m. MT