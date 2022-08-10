World Juniors Roundup – August 9, 2022

Edmonton, Alta. – Canada will embark on its 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship journey Wednesday versus Latvia (4:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place, TSN). Nine WHL players dot the roster as Canada goes in search of its third gold medal in the last five years and first since 2020.

The tournament got underway Tuesday and over the next eleven days we’ll recap the performances put in by WHL players in our World Juniors roundup.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

Czechia (5) vs. Slovakia (4)

Kelowna Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc broke a 4-4 tie with 1:50 remaining in the third period, helping Czechia slip past Slovakia 5-4 in their Group A opener. Szturc finished with three shots on goal, including the decider, in 16:24 of ice time.

Michal Gut (Everett Silvertips) helped lead the Czech attack with a goal and an assist. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Martin Rysavy (Moose Jaw Warriors) also scored for Czechia, while incoming Tri-City Americans forward Adam Mechura finished with an assist. Stanislav Svozil (Regina Pats), who like Rysavy is a Columbus draftee, led the Czech squad in time on ice, logging 21:45.

On the Slovak side, both Viliam Kmec (Prince George Cougars) and Jakub Demek (Edmonton Oil Kings) finished the game with two shots on goal.

Gabriel Szturc breaks the tie with under two minutes to play! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/s5Kj4ZEuxQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 9, 2022

Latvia (1) vs. Finland (6)

Former Swift Current and Everett blueliner Kasper Puutio logged a goal for the Finns in a 6-1 Group A victory versus Latvia. Puutio finished +3 on the night for Finland, while Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bogdans Hodass recorded an assist on Latvia’s only goal.

United States (5) vs. Germany (1)

Spokane Chiefs alumnus Yannick Proske was named the Player of the Game for Germany in their Group B setback versus the defending gold-medalists from the United States.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 12:00 p.m. MT

Latvia vs. Canada, 4:00 p.m. MT

Germany vs. Austria, 8:00 p.m. MT