World Juniors Roundup – August 15, 2022

Edmonton, Alta. – Canada clinched top spot in Group A at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 6-3 victory versus Finland Monday, setting up a quarter-final matchup against Switzerland Wednesday.

Here’s a look at how the WHL talent fared on the final day of round-robin action in Edmonton!

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Switzerland (3) vs. Austria (2)

Switzerland secured fourth place in Group B, edging Austria 3-2 Monday. Winnipeg ICE defenceman Maximilian Streule led all Swiss blueliners with four shots on goal, while former Victoria Royals goaltender Sebastian Wraneschitz made 36 saves for Austria.

Canada (6) vs. Finland (3)

Canada raced out to a 3-0 first-period lead en route to a 6-3 victory over Finland. Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) and Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings) scored the Canadian goals, with Greig’s tally 31 seconds into the second period standing as the game-winner.

Greig was named Canada’s Player of the Game thanks to his two-point effort. Bedard also tallied a goal and a helper.

Olen Zellweger (Everett Silvertips) chipped in with three assists, while Ronan Seeley (Everett Silvertips) and Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver Giants) had an assist each. Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) made 22 saves, winning his third consecutive start.

Sweden (4) vs. Germany (2)

Fabian Lysell (Vancouver Giants) recorded an assist for Sweden, while incoming Edmonton Oil Kings forward Luca Hauf played just over 11 minutes for Germany.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

No games scheduled

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

Finland vs. Germany, 10:00 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Latvia, 1:30 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Switzerland, 5:00 p.m. MT

United States vs. Czechia, 8:30 p.m. MT