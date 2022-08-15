World Juniors Roundup – August 14, 2022

Edmonton, Alta. – Canada (3-0-0-0, nine points) will close out the round-robin portion of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a contest versus Finland (4:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place, TSN). A win would clinch top spot in Group A for the Canadians and likely would set up a quarter-final matchup versus either Switzerland or Austria.

While we wait for Monday’s action, let’s recap Sunday’s WHL performances from Edmonton.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

Finland (9) vs. Slovakia (3)

Finland (2-1-0-0, eight points) can finish no lower than second place in Group A following a 9-3 win versus Slovakia in a Sunday matinee. Former Everett Silvertips defenceman Kasper Puutio scored his third goal of the tournament for the Finns, adding two assists in the victory.

Former Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Peter Repcik had a goal for Slovakia (0-1-0-3, two points), who failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Czechia (2) vs. Latvia (5)

Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bogdans Hodass and Latvia (1-0-1-2, four points) posted a famous victory versus Czechia (1-0-1-2, four points) Sunday, earning a spot in the quarter-finals of the World Juniors and ending an 0-27 run in preliminary round play.

Hodass logged just under 18 minutes of ice time, while Columbus Blue Jackets draftee Stanislav Svozil (Regina Pats) led the way for the Czechs with a goal and an assist.

United States (3) vs. Sweden (2)

The U.S. clinched top spot in Group B, edging Sweden in the Sunday finale. The Americans are likely to face Czechia in the quarter-final round Wednesday.

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Switzerland vs. Austria, 12:00 p.m. MT

Czechia vs. Finland, 4:00 p.m. MT

Sweden vs. Germany, 8:00 p.m. MT