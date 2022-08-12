World Juniors Roundup – August 11, 2022

Edmonton, Alta. – Canada improved to 2-0-0 in Group A action at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship after an 11-1 victory over Slovakia Thursday. Mason McTavish of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs led the way with six points, while Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard, Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger and Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven chipped in with multi-point efforts.

Here’s a recap of the WHL players in action at Day 3 of the World Juniors.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

Finland (4) vs. Czechia (3) – SO

Finland collected its second win in as many tries, slipping past Czechia in a shootout in a Group A matinee. Former Swift Current and Everett defenceman Kasper Puutio scored for the Finns and was named his side’s Player of the Game.

Michal Gut (Everett Silvertips) recorded an assist for the Czechs.

Slovakia (1) vs. Canada (11)

Canada’s 11 goals are the most recorded by any team in the tournament this far, and WHL talent figured in on seven of the scoring plays. For the second game running, Bedard opened the scoring, with Olen Zellweger also finding the back of the net in the opening frame.

Stankoven and Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver Giants) also scored for Canada, while Brandon Wheat Kings captain Ridly Greig also figured into the evening’s offence with one assist.

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers) stopped 22 shots in his first appearance of the tournament.

Switzerland (1) vs. United States (7)

The U.S. moved to the top of Group B, defeating Switzerland in Thursday’s late game. Five of the American goals came in the second period.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Austria vs. Sweden, 12:00 p.m. MT

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 4:00 p.m. MT