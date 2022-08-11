World Juniors Roundup – August 10, 2022

Edmonton, Alta. – Canada opened its quest for a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 5-2 victory over Latvia Wednesday. Three WHL players scored, while Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa turned in a 22-save performance in goal.

Time now for a closer look at all the action from Day 2 of the World Juniors.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Sweden (3) vs. Switzerland (2)

Two goals inside the first 35 seconds of the third period pushed Sweden through to a 3-2 win versus Switzerland in the opening game for both sides. Fabian Lysell (Vancouver Giants) recorded an assist on the deciding goal.

Former Portland Winterhawks forward Simon Knak is the captain of this year’s Swiss entry, he led his club in time on ice, playing 23:46 and finishing the game with a team-leading four shots on goal.

Latvia (2) vs. Canada (5)

Canada earned a 5-2 victory over Latvia in its tournament opener thanks in part to big performances from WHL players. After Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) opened the scoring with a quick snapshot 7:31 into the first period, the Canadians got second-period tallies from defenceman Olen Zellweger (Everett Silvertips) as well as a one-handed effort from Brandon Wheat Kings captain Ridly Greig, who was named Canada’s Player of the Game.

Zellweger’s goal stood up as the game winner. Bedard, Greig and Zack Ostapchuk (Vancouver Giants) also chipped in with assists Wednesday while Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings) stopped 22 shots.

Greig also went 11/15 in the face-off circle.

On the Latvian side, Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Bogdans Hodass scored a power-play marker in the third period, which at the time cut Canada’s lead to 4-2.

Germany (4) vs. Austria (2)

Germany earned its first victory of the tournament, doubling up Austria 4-2. Former Spokane Chiefs forward Yannick Proske finished with three shots on goal, while ex-Victoria Royals netminder Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 40 shots for Austria.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

Finland vs. Czechia, 12:00 p.m. MT

Slovakia vs. Canada, 4:00 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. United States, 8:00 p.m. MT