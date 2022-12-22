World Juniors Bound: Zack Ostapchuk

As we count down to the start of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, we’re featuring each of the 11 WHL players set to represent Canada at the event.

We continue our series with Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk.

He won World Juniors gold in his hometown of Edmonton this past August. This holiday season, Zack Ostapchuk is looking for a repeat performance.

And one of the WHL players returning to the Canadian squad this winter, Ostapchuk will be counted upon for his past experience.

The 19-year-old forward scored once in seven World Juniors outings in August, and while his role in Vancouver is bent on offensive production, his adaptability is all the more attractive to coaches and management alike.

“He’s the lowest maintenance guy I’ve ever met,” Giants general manager Barclay Parneta said of Ostapchuk in a recent interview with The Province.

“He’ll do whatever is asked of him. He’s a no-nonsense team guy. He does things the right way. He does everything the right way. Those are the guys you win with. You never have to explain things to him. He just gets it.”

Ostapchuk turned heads in the WHL during the shortened 2020-21 campaign, his first of NHL Draft eligiblity, scoring seven times and totalling 16 points for the Giants in 22 appearances as a 17-year-old.

Everyone thinks they’re Zack Ostapchuk’s biggest fan. When you get to know the #Sens prospect, the loss and adversity he has faced, and how he emerged, it’s not hard to see why. My story on an incredible kid: https://t.co/SFt6MrqMlz pic.twitter.com/dQbRfNR5Xo — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 15, 2022

That he came back from a lengthy injury and rehabilitation process that spring, and fearlessly worked as a physical power forward, was all the more impressive to the Ottawa Senators who snagged him with a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

“His determination to get better is incredible. The resolve he’s showed through his injury to improve as fast he did was incredible,” Parneta told The Province earlier this year.

This season, Ostapchuk has collected 29 points in 21 outings with the Giants, while also posting a career-best +9 rating in this, his first full season as Vancouver’s captain.

He takes faceoffs, he kills penalties, both attributes that could serve Canada well over the course of a short, high-intensity tournament.

Canada’s World Juniors squad will close out the pre-competition portion of their schedule Friday versus Finland.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship begins December 26.