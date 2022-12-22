World Juniors Bound: Thomas Milic

As we count down to the start of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, we’re featuring each of the 11 WHL players set to represent Canada at the event.

We continue our series with Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic.

Seemingly everywhere he plays, goaltender Thomas Milic finds success.

From a gold-medal performance at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, to a WHL Western Conference Championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds this past spring, Milic has the propensity to step up when the stakes are highest.

And as one of two goaltenders selected to represent Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, the stakes are, once again, high.

The product of Coquitlam, B.C. exudes a quiet confidence everywhere he goes; seemingly unflappable in the crease, a stern self-believer off it.

He's an icon

He's a legend

He's Thomas Milic pic.twitter.com/D413i6HxBp — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) July 21, 2022

“I think my game’s in the best place it’s ever been, the last few week’s I’ve strung together a few good games in Seattle, I’m coming in really strong,” Milic recently told TSN.

Milic surrendered two or fewer goals in each of his last six outings with the Thunderbirds before departing for the Maritimes, capping off the first half of his WHL season with a 17-save shutout December 3 versus Victoria.

He turned in another clean sheet Monday in a pre-tournament tune-up as Canada blanked Switzerland 6-0.

Thomas Milic overcomes nerves to post shutout in 🇨🇦 pre-tournament opener "I like pressure. I thrive under pressure. I love getting those big games. That’s one of the best parts of being a goalie is being able to have such an influence over big games."https://t.co/gnUH7jjShN — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 20, 2022

In Halifax, Milic will be re-united with Sharks prospect Ben Gaudreau as Canada’s go-to-guys between the pipes. The pair were a part of the Canadian squad that won gold at the World Under-18 tournament in Texas in 2021, an experience that helped forge a friendship.

“We both push each other in practice to be better than each other, but we get along as well,” Milic told TSN.

“We’re best friends pretty much off the ice, we keep in touch in the summers, away from these events.”

Milic is undrafted, though the 19-year-old was an invitee to Minnesota Wild training camp this past fall.

As ever, the 19-year-old remains a firm self-believer in his abilities, and his resume.

“It’s always in the back of my mind, proving teams wrong. There are a lot of paths to get to that next level,” Milic said.

“I think I’m on my path, and I’m just focusing on what I can control now.”