World Juniors Bound: Olen Zellweger

As we count down to the start of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, we’re featuring each of the 11 WHL players set to represent Canada at the event.

We conclude our series with Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger.

After a 2022 World Juniors tournament that saw him lead all defencemen in scoring, Everett Silvertips rearguard Olen Zellweger is back for more.

The list of accolades are as long as his arm: World U18 and World Juniors gold medalist; Anaheim Ducks prospect; reigning WHL Defenceman of the Year.

But Zellweger arrived in the Maritimes earlier this month with one task in mind: helping Canada repeat as champions at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"Always last out of the rink. Always been that way." A great piece from @JClipperton_CP on Olen Zellweger's intense preparation method ahead of the 2023 #WorldJuniors!https://t.co/vy9oM3CjUO — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) December 17, 2022

Over his time in Snohomish County, Zellweger has earned the awe of Silvertips head coach and general manager Dennis Williams, who has also been tasked with leading Canada’s World Juniors entry behind the bench.

“Such a driven, motivated player,” Williams told the Canadian Press. “Everybody talks about that with these types of athletes – elite guys – but he’s at a whole different level. He’s destined. He wants to be an NHL player. And he said that from Day 1. He’s a guy, and I can’t make this up, we’ve got to go get off the ice.”

Assistant coach Stephane Julien at the end of 🇨🇦 skate this morning: “Get off the ice Zellweger!” Olen still ended up as the last guy on “It's fun to be out there alone,” he said. “It's fun to do a little extra & feel the puck, feel your edges” pic.twitter.com/7NfnEO2eph — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 19, 2022

Williams admits Zellweger had to earn his spot in the Everett lineup, but the talented defenceman has worked tirelessly to improve his game and last spring was awarded the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s best blueliner after a record-setting 78-point campaign.

“Everyone thinks he just showed up and was a top-2 defenceman,” Williams told the Canadian Press. “He was No. 6 when he first came in. He was undersized, had to learn how to use his body against six-foot-three 19-year-olds.

“He’s just been determined.”

As Canada has ramped up its preparations for this year’s tournament, Zellweger has found himself thrust into a similar role he plays night in, night out with the Silvertips.

If the 2022 World Juniors were any indication, that starring role suits Zellweger just fine.