World Juniors Bound: Nolan Allan

As we count down to the start of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, we’re featuring each of the 11 WHL players set to represent Canada at the event.

We begin our series with Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Nolan Allan.

In a season that’s seen him skate for two different WHL Clubs, defenceman Nolan Allan can surely take comfort in seeing familiar faces within his Canadian squad at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 19-year-old rearguard is one of four Seattle Thunderbirds on the team and one of four Chicago Blackhawks draftees as well.

Congrats to our prospects Ethan Del Mastro, Nolan Allan, Kevin Korchinski and Colton Dach on being named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster 🇨🇦 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 12, 2022

Allan, who was dealt from the Prince Albert Raiders to Seattle November 16, joins fellow Thunderbirds Kevin Korchinski, Thomas Milic and Reid Schaefer on the 22-player Canadian team.

And like Korchinski, the product of Davidson, Sask. is a first-round selection by the Blackhawks, going 32nd-overall to Chicago in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Allan spent 162 regular season games as a Raider fan favourite, chipping in with 11 points over 16 contests in 2022-23 before the move West.

Congrats to former captain Nolan Allan, who was named to Team Canada's roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship! And another congrats to goaltending coach Kelly Guard, who was previously named goaltending consultant for the tournament!https://t.co/CGTJYWGCUP pic.twitter.com/mMkwmDGI6g — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) December 12, 2022

The former Prince Albert captain earned a letter on his sweater upon arriving in Seattle, who immediately paired him on the ice with Korchinski.

He scored his first Thunderbirds marker nine days after arriving in Washington state as part of a three-point effort against the rival Portland Winterhawks November 25.

Allan and Korchinski have been separated to start Canada’s tournament preparations, with the elder Blackhawks prospect skating on a pairing with Brandt Clarke.

At 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, Allan adds size and skill to what’s already being talked about as a big Canadian defence corps.

In fact, all but one of the Canadian blueline contingent stands at 6-foot-2 or taller, a fact not lost on head coach, and Everett Silvertips bench boss Dennis Williams.

“They make you feel pretty small out there on the ice, don’t they,” Williams recently told TSN.

“The one thing they gain is probably two, three feet on their length, in their reach. When you get them in the corner, they’re big, strong and physical,” he added.

Allan, like several of his teammates, boasts international success on his resume, standing as one of six WHL players at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship to have helped Canada to a gold medal at the World Under-18 Championship two years ago in Texas.

He scored once and totalled two points at that event, one which also featured the likes of Connor Bedard, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther.

While the trade to Seattle certainly perked Allan’s attention toward the prospect of a post-season run this coming spring, for now, at least, his focus is on helping Canada repeat as World Junior gold-medalists.