World Juniors Bound: Kevin Korchinski

As we count down to the start of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, we’re featuring each of the 11 WHL players set to represent Canada at the event.

We continue our series with Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski.

After an unforgettable 2022, defenceman Kevin Korchinski is hoping to start 2023 on the front foot with Canada at the World Juniors.

The 18-year-old defenceman has had a busy year that included being selected seventh-overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Draft, but much like his strides at the accesso ShoWare Center and rinks around the Western Hockey League, Korchinski is keeping cool and staying smooth.

The product of Saskatoon, Sask. is days away from pulling on the Canadian sweater in international competition for the first time, joining fellow Thunderbirds Nolan Allan, Thomas Milic and Reid Schaefer on the Canadian roster.

“It’s an honor obviously whenever you can put that jersey on and represent your country it is a huge honour and a huge privilege,” Korchinski recently told blackhawks.com. “Getting that phone call that I would be invited to the camp, it was really special, and it meant so much to me.”

With Milic and Schaefer, Korchinski went on a lengthy playoff journey this past spring, too, helping Seattle reach the WHL Championship Series for the third time in six years while amassing an astounding 61 assists and 65 points from the blueline during the 2021-22 regular season.

That production has carried over into the current campaign with the high-flying Thunderbirds; Korchinski has totalled 28 points in 21 contests for a Seattle team that has suffered only four regulation losses from its 29 outings in 2022-23.

Post-goal stick twirls means Kevin Korchinski was v happy with his third of the season. @SeattleTbirds | @NHLBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/RytAh4z7bR — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 12, 2022

Seattle made noise off the ice this fall, too, by adding NHL prospects Luke Prokop and Allan to the roster via trade, and Korchinski credits the addition of fellow Blackhawks prospect and 2023 Team Canada teammate Allan as just one reason for his personal success.

“Once he was traded here it’s been awesome just getting a really good player and a good guy,” Korchinski said.

“Being [defensive] partners with him this year has been awesome. We’ve been building chemistry and we work well together.”

Both Saskatchewan-born players are first-round Chicago draft picks, so it stands as no surprise that Blackhawks fans are keeping a keen eye on goings-on in the Pacific Northwest this winter.

Saskatchewan's Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan have been named to Canada's 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship team. https://t.co/2qaK2XDkZ8 — TheStarPhoenix.com (@TheStarPhoenix) December 12, 2022

“Not a lot of players that are drafted to the same team also play on the same junior team,” Allan added. “So, getting to know Kevin throughout the summer and at the Blackhawks camps is great and now getting to play with him is pretty cool, too.”

Korchinski and Team Canada continue their pre-tournament tuneup Wednesday with a contest versus Slovakia.