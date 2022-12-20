World Juniors Bound: Connor Bedard

As we count down to the start of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, we’re featuring each of the 11 WHL players set to represent Canada at the event.

We continue our series with Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard.

Connor Bedard is used to being in the spotlight.

The Western Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League scoring leader has been, in a word, sensational through the first half of the 2022-23 season, with a second chance to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship serving as another opportunity to generate even more excitement ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

Bedard, billed as a potential number-one pick, heads East riding a 27-game point streak with the Regina Pats (during which he’s recorded 64 points), while also having led his Club to a 4-1-0-0 record through his home province of British Columbia playing in front of frenzied full houses along the way.

He won’t turn 18 years of age until after the upcoming NHL Draft, but already, the product of North Vancouver, B.C. has amassed nearly 200 WHL points in just 105 games played (90G-102A).

He was part of the Canadian squad that won gold at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton, and alongside current national team linemate Shane Wright led Canada in scoring in their gold-medal performance at the World U18 Championship in Texas in 2021.

Bedard: "I'm still trying to prove myself & show everyone here what I can do"@WHLPats phenom is gearing up for an even bigger role on Team 🇨🇦 at World Juniors "You're going to see a Connor that's matured in terms of that complete game"https://t.co/KH5hJXzUHW — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 12, 2022

But no matter the hype, no matter the attention, Bedard consistently performs, evidenced in part by a three-assist effort in a tune-up game versus Switzerland Monday night.

And with every toe drag, every no-look pass, Bedard has the hockey world paying captive attention.

Connor Bedard gives Canada their 6th goal of the night! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/YOeBovXWaB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 20, 2022

“We have guys in the Kings dressing room talking about him like, ‘You get to play with Bedard kid,'” defenceman Brandt Clarke recently told the Canadian Press.

“He cares about taking care of himself properly and cares about his game. We see the talent on ice, we see the moves he makes and all the clips, but there’s so much that he does off camera – behind the scenes – that allows him to be that good and be that successful. He’s incredible,” Wright added.

"Such a good player, but you'd never know. Such a down-to-earth guy and such a fun guy to be around." "He's incredible." Connor Bedard once again turning heads at Canada's world junior selection camp: https://t.co/s9I7yF5c5d (CP/Ron Ward) #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/2F8NkXtp41 — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) December 11, 2022

But with all the chatter about his professional future, and what might happen on that last week of June in the Volunteer State, Bedard has consistently been able to focus on the task at hand.

“That’s outside noise,” he told the Canadian Press. “It’s pretty easy to block that stuff out.”