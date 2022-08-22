With 2023 NHL Draft on the horizon, WHL talent shines for Canada

The 2023 NHL Draft is still many months away, but a dozen WHL players hoping to hear their names called next June in Nashville have been putting on a show on the international stage this August.

A total of 12 WHL players, 11 of whom are eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, collected a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alta., while Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was a key component in the engine that drove Canada to a gold medal this past weekend at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

The list of 2023 NHL Draft-eligible players from the WHL offer a mix of just about everything; ruthless shooters like Bedard and reigning Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year Brayden Yager, playmakers like Prince George Cougars forward Riley Heidt, power forwards such as Red Deer Rebels forward Kalan Lind and smooth skating defencemen in the vein of Saskatoon’s Tanner Molendyk and Spokane Chiefs blueliner Saige Weinstein.

Brayden Yager lasers one past Olsson to extend 🇨🇦 Canada's lead to 3-0.#HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/mfJnsTAvwx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 4, 2022

It should be noted as well, all three of Canada’s goaltenders at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup hailed from the WHL, with Seattle Thunderbirds netminder Scott Ratzlaff carrying the mail in the gold medal game less than two months after completing a run to the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

The 2005-born talent from the WHL has played more than a supporting role on the international stage, too. Yager finished second among Hlinka Gretzky Cup scorers with five goals and nine points, while linemate Zachary Benson (Winnipeg ICE) and Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall finished tied for third among tournament leaders in assists.

BENSON RIPS ONE HOME OFF THE DRAW 🚨 🇨🇦 Canada 2 – 0 🇸🇰 Slovakia#HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/eHEPdVjwAF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 3, 2022

Ratzlaff posted a miniscule 0.50 goals-against average and .976 save percentage over his four starts, while running mate Carson Bjarnason (Brandon Wheat Kings) followed closely behind among Hlinka Gretzky Cup goaltending leaders with a 1.00 GAA and .950 SV%.

Bedard, who put home 51 goals for the Regina Pats in 2021-22 and famously scored four goals in a World Juniors game in December before the tournament was abandoned due to COVID-19, finished the re-vamped summer event in Edmonton with four goals and eight points from his seven games played.

Mason McTavish to Connor Bedard makes it a 3-0 game! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/YBmN2zIwMv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 15, 2022

The WHL’s crop of 2023 NHL Draft prospects will begin filing into their Club cities over the next week or so, ahead of WHL Training Camps opening September 1. If the past few weeks of international play has been any indication, fans and scouts alike are in for a treat when the puck drops on the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season September 23.