Winterhawks to join Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

For the second straight season, the Portland Winterhawks have found themselves participating in the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs.

The news came following their fourth win in five games versus fellow American based club, the Everett Silvertips.

The Winterhawks, who held a regular season record of 6-1-1-0 against the Silvertips, kept to their winning ways in the first three games of the First Round — outscoring their opponents 14-4.

After being shutout in Game 4, Portland bounced back in a big way, taking the fifth and final game of their best-of-seven series in overtime by a score of 3-2.

At the 9:45 mark of the first overtime frame, it would be 20-year-old Robbie Fromm-Delorme who would pot the game winner for the Winterhawks. Both Jack O’Brien and Gabe Klassen would pick up the assists on the play.

Winterhawks forward Marcus Nguyen had the hot stick in the First Round for his club, registering two multi-goal games for a total of four tallies in just five games.

Across the ice, 2023 NHL Draft prospect Jan Špunar was given the nod in all five meetings. The Czech netminder would stand tall in net, posting a record of 4-1 with a 2.13 GAA and 0.928 SV%.

The Winterhawks, who reached the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, will be looking to make a deeper run this postseason.

Their push for the WHL Championship will continue on Friday, April 14 when the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien begins.