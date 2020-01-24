MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 24, 2020

Winterhawks to host pride night Friday

Kendra Frankle/Portland Winterhawks

 

The Portland Winterhawks are pleased to announce Pride Night in correlation with Hockey is for Everyone on Friday, January 24 at the Moda Center.

A limited supply of pride t-shirts will be available at the team store. Proceeds from each shirt will be made to the Q Center, along with other activation on the concourse (see below).

At Entry A-18 purchase a $10 purple Chuck-A-Puck where two (2) winners will receive a $125 dollar flight voucher courtesy of Sun Country Airlines. One (1) Winner will receive a free Indochino Suit courtesy of Indochino.

At the same entry, fans can purchase a player-worn and signed Ugly Sweater T-shirt worn during the post game skate on New Years Eve. Shirts are from the current team, limit of 23 shirts ranging from Medium to XL.

The Winterhawks will also be selling team-signed sticks with Pride Tape.

BUY TICKETS HERE

