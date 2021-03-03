Winterhawks star Seth Jarvis returns from AHL’s Chicago Wolves

Portland, OR – The Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced today that Seth Jarvis will return to Portland in time for the start of Winterhawks’ training camp beginning Friday, March 5.

Jarvis skated in Carolina’s training camp before getting assigned to Chicago in January. Through nine games with the Wolves, Jarvis led the AHL with 11 points (7G-4A) as a 19-year-old. He scored in his first four professional games and recorded a point in six straight to start the season.

The Winnipeg, MB native was drafted 13th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft following his breakout campaign in 2019-20 when he finished second in the WHL with 98 points (42G-56A) in 58 games. Jarvis was also the 2019-20 recipient of the Brad Hornung Trophy, which recognizes the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.