Winterhawks sign goaltender Jan Špunar to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks have signed goaltender Jan Špunar to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The Winterhawks drafted Špunar with the 52nd overall selection in the first round of the 2022 CHL Import Draft, marking the first time Portland has ever selected a goaltender in the Import Draft since its inception in 1992.

“Jan is a talented goalie with experience at the elite level of U18 competition as a member of the Czech National Team. His athleticism and potential were very appealing to our staff, and believe he will be a solid Winterhawk starting this season,” said Assistant to the General Manager and Director of Scouting Mike Coflin following the Import Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Špunar played for his hometown HC Olomouc in the Czech under-20 league last season and went 22-8-0 with three shutouts, a 2.57 GAA, and a .911 save percentage. His 22 wins ranked third in the league in 2021-22.

Additionally, Špunar has represented his country at the under-16, under-17 and under-18 levels of international play, and recently won both of his starts with Czechia at the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Špunar is expected to report to Portland in time for Neely Cup Training Camp this fall.