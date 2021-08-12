Winterhawks sign CHL Import Draft selection Marek Alscher

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks, proud member club of the Western Hockey League, announced Thursday the signing of 17-year-old defenceman Marek Alscher to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The product of Kladno, Czech Republic put together a strong campaign with the Pelicans U18 team in Finland last season, totaling 14 points in 27 games, and was subsequently selected by the Winterhawks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Alscher adds a pro-ready frame of 6-foot-3, 198 pounds to Portland’s defensive corps and he is an eligible prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft.

Alscher recently played for Czech Republic at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and he recorded one assist in four tournament games.