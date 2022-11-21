Winterhawks netminder Giannuzzi named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks goaltender Dante Giannuzzi has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 20, 2022.

Giannuzzi stopped 60 of the 62 shots he faced over two starts this past week, posting a 1.00 goals-against average and .968 save percentage in the process.

Giannuzzi, who hails from Winnipeg, Man., began his week with a 33-save performance Tuesday, November 15 as his Winterhawks dispatched the Calgary Hitmen 4-1.

The 20-year-old then earned First Star honours Friday, November 18 by making 27 saves in Portland’s 4-1 victory versus the Everett Silvertips.

With the victory, Giannuzzi improved his 2022-23 record to 10-1-1-0.

Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Giannuzzi holds a career 46-20-6-2 record, 2.88 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and four shutouts over 80 career WHL contests.

Dante Giannuzzi and the Portland Winterhawks are next in action Wednesday, November 23, when they begin a three-game road trip versus the Everett Silvertips (7:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena).

