Winterhawks netminder Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 30, 2022.

Gauthier recorded two victories to go along with a 0.50 goals-against average, a .977 save percentage and one shutout in a pair of outings this past week.

The product of Calgary, Alta. started his week with a 26-save performance Friday, January 28 as Portland defeated the Prince George Cougars 4-1. It marked the first meeting for Gauthier against his former Club since being acquired by the Winterhawks in December of 2021.

The 20-year-old then turned aside all 17 shots he faced Sunday, January 30 in an 8-0 home triumph against the Tri-City Americans, collecting the seventh shutout of his WHL career in the process.

Gauthier, who holds a 7-0-0-0 record since making his Portland debut January 8, leads the WHL with a .930 save percentage over 21 appearances this season with the Cougars and Winterhawks.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound puckstopper was originally selected by the Prince George Cougars with the 10th overall selection in the 2016 WHL Draft. In 173 career WHL regular season appearances with Prince George and Portland, Gauthier holds a 60-87-8-8 record, a 3.12 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Gauthier has now earned WHL Goaltender of the Week honours twice during the month of January.

His Winterhawks are scheduled return to action Friday, February 4 with an away contest versus the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).

