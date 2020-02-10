Winterhawks’ Ludvig named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks captain Johnny Ludvig has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending February 9, 2020.

Ludvig recorded nine points (2G-7A) and a plus-two rating this week as the Winterhawks earned five of a possible six points from their three games. With a record of 37-7-3-4 through 51 games, the Winterhawks became the first team to clinch a spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs last week.

In a 7-6 overtime loss to the Spokane Chiefs Tuesday, Ludvig registered a goal and four points. Ludvig scored Portland’s third goal of the contest while picking up assists on their first, fifth, and sixth goals. He was named the second star of the game for his performance.

Friday, Ludvig tallied a goal and three points as the Winterhawks opened a weekend road set against the Kelowna Rockets with a 7-3 win. Ludvig scored Portland’s seventh goal of the contest and assisted on their second and sixth goals as well, picking up honours as the second star of the game.

Closing out his week with a 4-2 win against the Rockets Saturday, Ludvig posted a pair of assists. He picked up helpers on Portland’s second and third goals to help provide the difference in the game.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound product of Kamloops, B.C., Ludvig is enjoying a career year with the Winterhawks. The 19-year-old has recorded 52 points (16G-36A) in 51 games, including eight power-play goals and one game-winning goal.

The Florida Panthers chose Ludvig in the third round, 69th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft. Originally listed by the Winterhawks, Ludvig has recorded 77 points (23G-54A) in 160 WHL regular season games, including eight power-play goals and two game-winning goals. In 14 WHL playoff games with the Winterhawks, he’s recorded four points (1G-3A), including one game-winning goal.

The Winterhawks return to action on Friday, February 14 (7 p.m. PT), playing host to the Spokane Chiefs at the Moda Centre.

WHL On the Run Player of the Week

February 3 – February 9: Johnny Ludvig, Portland Winterhawks

January 27 – February 2: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

January 20 – January 26: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

January 13 – January 19: Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers

January 6 – January 12: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December 30 – January 5: Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

December 23 – December 29: Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

December 9 – December 15: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

December 2 – December 8: Jake Christiansen, Everett Silvertips

November 25 – December 1: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 18 – November 24: Logan Barlage, Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 11 – November 17: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4 – November 10: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 28 – November 3: Oliver Okuliar, Lethbridge Hurricanes

October 21 – October 27: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks

October 14 – October 20: Orca Wiesblatt, Calgary Hitmen

October 7 – October 13: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September 30 – October 6: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

September 23 – September 29: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 20 – September 22: Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips

