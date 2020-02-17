Winterhawks’ Jarvis named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending February 16, 2020.

The 2020 NHL Draft prospect recorded nine points (3G-6A) and a plus-five rating across three games as the Winterhawks won twice throughout the week. With a 39-8-3-4 record through 54 games, the Winterhawks continue to lead the U.S. Division, Western Conference, and overall league standings with 85 points.

Jarvis opened his week with a pair of goals and three points in a 4-1 win against the Spokane Chiefs Friday at home. Jarvis scored Portland’s first and fourth goals of the contest, adding a primary assist on the eventual game-winning goal as well. He was named the first star of the game for his performance.

After recording a single assist in a 4-1 loss to the Everett Silvertips, Jarvis and the Winterhawks rebounded with an 11-2 win against the Moose Jaw Warriors Sunday. Jarvis recorded five points in the Winterhawks’ largest offensive output of the season, scoring once and adding four primary assists. The Winnipeg, Man. product scored Portland’s sixth goal, drawing helpers on their second, fourth, seventh, and 11th goals too. He was named the second star of the game and the second star of the night in the WHL for his efforts.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward is leading the Winterhawks this season with 81 points (33G-48A) through 49 games, including eight power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and six game-winning goals. Jarvis ranks third overall in WHL scoring, is tied for the third in goals, and is ranked fifth in assists.

Originally selected 11th overall by the Winterhawks at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, the 18-year-old Jarvis has appeared in 121 WHL regular season games, posting 122 points (49G-73A), including 11 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and nine game-winning goals. He’s also appeared in five WHL playoff games, tallying three assists.

The draft-eligible forward was ranked 19th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their midterm rankings, which were released last month.

Jarvis and the Winterhawks return to action on Friday, February 21 (7 p.m. PT) when they play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

WHL On the Run Player of the Week

February 10 – February 16: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

February 3 – February 9: Johnny Ludvig, Portland Winterhawks

January 27 – February 2: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

January 20 – January 26: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

January 13 – January 19: Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers

January 6 – January 12: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December 30 – January 5: Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

December 23 – December 29: Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

December 9 – December 15: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

December 2 – December 8: Jake Christiansen, Everett Silvertips

November 25 – December 1: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 18 – November 24: Logan Barlage, Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 11 – November 17: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4 – November 10: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 28 – November 3: Oliver Okuliar, Lethbridge Hurricanes

October 21 – October 27: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks

October 14 – October 20: Orca Wiesblatt, Calgary Hitmen

October 7 – October 13: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September 30 – October 6: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

September 23 – September 29: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 20 – September 22: Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips

