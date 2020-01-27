Winterhawks’ Jarvis named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending January 26, 2020.

Jarvis recorded nine points (4G-5A) and a plus-six rating across two games as the Winterhawks earned an 8-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans and a 6-5 shootout victory against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The wins extended the Winterhawks’ undefeated-in-regulation streak to 21 games with a 19-0-1-1 streak in that span, including seven-straight victories.

On home ice Friday, Jarvis posted five points against the Americans. Jarvis scored Portland’s second and seventh goals, adding helpers on their first, fourth, and fifth goals as well. Jarvis was named the first star of the game and the first star of the night in the WHL for his performance, leading an all-Manitoban sweep of the nightly honours.

The following night in Seattle, Jarvis recorded another two-goal game as part of a four-point performance. Jarvis scored the third and fourth goals of Portland’s four-goal first period, adding helpers on their second goal and their eventual fifth goal of the night too. Jarvis earned second-star honours on the road as a result.

A 5-foot-10, 172-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., Jarvis has excelled this season with 63 points (26G-37A) in 41 games, including eight power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and five game-winning goals. Jarvis is tied for fourth in league scoring, tied for eighth in goals, and tied for seventh in assists. Jarvis is currently riding a nine-game point streak, including multi-point performances in five consecutive games.

The 11th-overall selection from the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft has quickly soared up the rankings for the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft and was ranked 19th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings, which were released on January 13, 2020.

Jarvis has recorded 104 points (42G-62A) in 113 WHL regular season games, factoring in 11 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and eight game-winning goals. He’s also added three assists in five WHL playoff games for the Winterhawks.

The league-leading Winterhawks will return to action on Friday, January 31 (7:35 p.m. PT) against the Everett Silvertips.

WHL On the Run Player of the Week

January 20 – January 26: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

January 13 – January 19: Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers

January 6 – January 12: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December 30 – January 5: Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

December 23 – December 29: Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

December 9 – December 15: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

December 2 – December 8: Jake Christiansen, Everett Silvertips

November 25 – December 1: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 18 – November 24: Logan Barlage, Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 11 – November 17: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4 – November 10: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 28 – November 3: Oliver Okuliar, Lethbridge Hurricanes

October 21 – October 27: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks

October 14 – October 20: Orca Wiesblatt, Calgary Hitmen

October 7 – October 13: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September 30 – October 6: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

September 23 – September 29: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 20 – September 22: Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips

