Winterhawks’ Jarvis named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending January 12, 2020.

The 2020 NHL Draft prospect recorded 10 points (2G-8A) and a plus-six rating in three games as the Winterhawks claimed a pair of wins and an overtime loss, earning five of a possible six points. Now undefeated in regulation in their past 15 games (13-0-1-1), the Winterhawks are one of two teams in the WHL’s Western Conference who have yet to lose in regulation in 2020.

Jarvis opened his week with a goal and three assists in a 5-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs. He scored the game-winning goal late in the second period and added primary assists on the team’s second, third, and fifth goals. He was recognized as the first star of the game and the second star of the night in the WHL.

In a 2-1 overtime loss to the Victoria Royals Friday, Jarvis recorded an assist on his team’s lone goal of the game. Saturday, Jarvis collected a five-point performance with a goal and four assists. After assisting on the Winterhawks’ first, second and fourth goals, Jarvis scored late in the third period to tie the game at five. He later assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime.

The 17-year-old from Winnipeg, Man. has already surpassed his totals from a strong rookie season, posting 49 points (20G-29A) in 37 games this season. Those figures include seven power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and four game-winning goals. The leading scorer on the Winterhawks, Jarvis also ranks 13th in WHL scoring, is tied for 14th in goals, and tied for 17th in assists.

At the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, the 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward was selected 11th overall by the Winterhawks. In 109 WHL regular season games, Jarvis has posted 90 points (36G-54A), including 10 power-play goals, one shorthanded goal, and seven game-winning goals. Jarvis has also recorded three assists in five WHL playoff games.

This week, Jarvis will represent the WHL as one of 14 draft-eligible players at the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont. Named to the roster for ‘Team White’, puck drop for the game is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 (5:00 p.m. MT).

WHL On the Run Player of the Week

January 6 – January 12: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December 30 – January 5: Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

December 23 – December 29: Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

December 9 – December 15: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

December 2 – December 8: Jake Christiansen, Everett Silvertips

November 25 – December 1: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 18 – November 24: Logan Barlage, Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 11 – November 17: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4 – November 10: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 28 – November 3: Oliver Okuliar, Lethbridge Hurricanes

October 21 – October 27: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks

October 14 – October 20: Orca Wiesblatt, Calgary Hitmen

October 7 – October 13: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September 30 – October 6: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

September 23 – September 29: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 20 – September 22: Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.