Winterhawks forward Stefan named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forward James Stefan has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 9, 2022.

In his lone outing of the week, Stefan registered two goals and one assist as his Winterhawks defeated the Kelowna Rockets 3-1 Saturday, January 8.

The product of Laguna Beach, Calif. extended his point streak to five games (5G-3A) in the process, and begins the week leading the Winterhawks in goals (15) and power-play goals (eight), and tied for the Club lead in points (31).

The 18-year-old was originally signed by Portland in November of 2018. In 87 career WHL games, all with the Winterhawks, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward has compiled 43 points (20G-23A).

Stefan and the Portland Winterhawks are slated to return to action Friday, January 14, when they visit the Seattle Thunderbirds (7:05 p.m. PT, Accesso Showare Center).

