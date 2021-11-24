Winterhawks forward Jarvis to remain with Carolina Hurricanes

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks, proud member club of the Western Hockey League, would like to congratulate forward Seth Jarvis on continuing his National Hockey League journey with the Carolina Hurricanes.

A first-round, 13th overall selection of the Carolina Hurricanes, Jarvis has played in nine games and recorded five points with the Hurricanes this season. He appeared in his 10th NHL game earlier this week in San Jose, effectively confirming his status as a full-time NHLer for the 2021-22 season.

The Hurricanes can still send Jarvis, 19, back to the WHL at any time, but by playing 10 games, Jarvis has activated the first year of his three-year, entry-level NHL contract.

Congrats to @jarvy44 on becoming the 15th player in @pdxwinterhawks franchise history to get the call from @nhl at the age of 19 or younger. The full list: pic.twitter.com/HIehbKfxqK — Andy Kemper (@AndyKemper) November 23, 2021

A product of Winnipeg, Man., Jarvis joined the Winterhawks for 11 games as a 15 year old during the 2017-18 season, then debuted full time as a rookie in 2018-19 with 39 points in 61 games. During his draft year in 2019-20, Jarvis erupted for 42 goals and 58 assists in just 58 games to finish second in league scoring, cementing his status as a high-end, first-round pick.

Following a stint with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves during which he netted an AHL-leading 11 points in nine games, Jarvis rejoined Portland for the shortened 2020-21 season, amassing 27 points in 24 games. He represented the Winterhawks as an alternate captain that year and was named the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player in 2020.

Across parts of four seasons, Jarvis totaled 73 goals and 93 assists for 166 points in 154 regular season games with Portland.

Jarvis joins Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger (Medicine Hat Tigers) as a 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft selection to appear in 10 or more NHL games during the 2021-22 campaign.