July 7, 2021

Winterhawks forward Hanas added to USA World Junior Summer Showcase roster

Portland Winterhawks
Matthew Wolfe / Portland Winterhawks

Portland, Ore. – USA Hockey announced Wednesday afternoon that Portland Winterhawks forward Cross Hanas has been added to the 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase roster.

The event, which is set to take place July 24-31 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, serves as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship.  The annual IIHF tournament will run from December 26, 2021, through January 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Over the eight days, the showcase will include 11 games and teams from Finland and Sweden will also participate.

Hanas was a second round selection (55th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. The product of Highland Village, Texas will be one of 44 American players taking part in the event.

