Winterhawks forward Dureau signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward, put up 66 points, on the strength of a career-best 24 goals, in 49 regular season games with Portland this season, adding six more points (1G-5A) in nine contests during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

He scored his first professional goal earlier this season with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, appearing in three games during the 2021-22 AHL campaign.

Dureau, who hails from White City, Sask., was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay.

The 21-year-old was originally selected by the Winterhawks in the eighth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 207 WHL regular season games, all with Portland, Dureau amassed 196 points (65G-131A).