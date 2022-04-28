Winterhawks first Club to advance to Second Round of 2022 WHL Playoffs

The Portland Winterhawks are the first Club through to the Second Round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, advancing thanks to a four-game sweep of the Prince George Cougars that concluded Wednesday night.

Here’s a look at the latest across the WHL Playoffs landscape!

HAWKS FLY TOGETHER

After surrendering only four goals in four games, the Portland Winterhawks are through to the Second Round. Portland clinched its series win against Prince George Wednesday at the CN Centre, scoring twice in a three-and-a-half-minute span in the first period before riding a 29-save performance from Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Taylor Gauthier in goal to take Game 4 by a 2-1 final score. This series was as much about the men between the pipes as anyone else. Gauthier posted a 1.00 goals-against average and .965 save percentage while across the way, his former Cougars teammate, and 2022 NHL Draft prospect Tyler Brennan finished the series with a 1.86 GAA and .954 SV% in four outings.

Congratulations @pdxwinterhawks on a win in a hard fought series! Best of luck in the second round, take Goat all the way for us ❤️🖤#PORvsPG | #WHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wCpul9lXEg — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) April 28, 2022

ROCKETS STAY ALIVE IN WHOA-VERTIME

Adam Kydd extended the Kelowna Rockets’ season 15:55 into overtime Wednesday, lifting the Rockets past the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 in Game 4 of their First Round series. Kydd’s second goal of the series capped off a three-goal Kelowna rally, forcing a Game 5 Friday night in Kent (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center) with the Thunderbirds maintaining a 3-1 series edge.

RAIDERS, BLADES FORCE GAME FIVES

Both the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades forced Game Fives in their respective series Wednesday thanks to home-ice victories. First, at the Art Hauser Centre, Raiders goaltender Tikhon Chaika turned in a 26-save effort to help the home side past the Winnipeg ICE, cutting the Winnipeg series lead to 3-1. Defenceman Eric Johnston scored the deciding goal just over a minute into the third period. Down the road in Saskatoon, Kyle Crnkovic scored twice, while veteran defenceman Rhett Rhinehart broke a 3-3 tie with 11:23 remaining in regulation time as the Blades got past the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-3. Both Moose Jaw and Winnipeg will have second opportunities to advance to the Second Round Friday night, and both on home ice to boot.

FIT TO BE TIED

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Marcus Kallionkieli’s brace pushed the Brandon Wheat Kings past the Red Deer Rebels 3-1 Wednesday at Westoba Place. Goaltender Ethan Kruger made 26 saves for the Wheat Kings, who evened their best-of-seven affair with the Rebels at two games apiece. Game 5 is set for Friday night in Central Alberta (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).

GREAT DAY TO BE A SILVERTIP

The Everett Silvertips raced out to a 4-0 lead before Game 3 was 23 minutes old, taking a Wednesday night affair 6-2 over the Vancouver Giants thanks to a trio of two-goal efforts from Ryan Hofer, Matthew Ng and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Niko Huuhtanen. Everett, who has scored 13 goals in the past 120 minutes of playoff action, leads Vancouver two games to one in their First Round series, with Game 4 slated for Friday night (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP