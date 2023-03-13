Winterhawks defenceman Alscher signs NHL entry-level contract with Florida Panthers

Portland Winterhawks defenceman Marek Alscher has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

Alscher, 18, was a third-round selection by Florida in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“Marek has impressed our team with his on and off ice maturity, hard work and calculated preparation,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “We like what his skill and size can bring to our defensive pipeline, and we look forward to his continued development within our system.”

This season, Alscher has totalled 21 points (7G-14A) in 54 contests with the Winterhawks, while also helping his native Czechia capture a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

He was originally selected by Portland in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, and in 115 career games with the Winterhawks, Alscher has amassed 36 points.