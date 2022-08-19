Winterhawks co-captain Kozak signs entry-level contract with Sabres
After setting career bests with 32 goals and 69 points during the 2021-22 WHL season, Portland Winterhawks co-captain Tyson Kozak has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.
The Sabres announced the signing Friday afternoon. Kozak was selected by Buffalo in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
“It was an excellent year for him,” Sabres director of player development Adam Mair told sabres.com. “The type of player that brings a really, really good blend of grit and two-way play.”
In addition to his offence, Kozak played in all situations for the Winterhawks this past season and helped the Club finish with the WHL’s fifth best power-play and fourth best penalty kill.
The product of Souris, Man. was also named to the U.S. Division Second All-Star Team for the 2021-22 campaign.
Kozak was originally selected by Portland in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 166 regular season and playoff games, all with the Winterhawks, he has amassed 114 points (50G-64A).
