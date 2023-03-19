Winterhawks and Silvertips to meet in First Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs

U.S. Division rivals will meet in the first round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs when the Portland Winterhawks tangle with the Everett Silvertips.

The first-round series was confirmed Sunday after the Tri-City Americans defeated the Vancouver Giants 5-2 and the Silvertips were bested 3-2 by the Spokane Chiefs. Portland had previously locked down the third seed in the Western Conference, while Sunday’s results confirmed Everett will finish as the sixth seed.

The 2023 WHL Playoffs will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the Winterhawks and Silvertips in the post-season with both teams having won three of the previous best-of-seven affairs. Everett came out winners the last time the two sides met, capturing a Second Round series in five games over Portland en route to the franchise’s second and most recent appearance in the WHL Championship series.

The two sides met eight times over the course of the 2022-23 Regular Season with the Winterhawks collecting points in seven of the contests, posting a 6-1-1-0 record in the process. Only one of the eight games was decided by one goal, a 4-3 Silvertips overtime triumph on home ice December 3.

More recently, the two sides have been privy to one-sided affairs, with Portland winning 7-2 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on New Year’s Eve, and Everett scoring a 10-3 home-ice triumph earlier this month on March 3.

Portland had the three leading scorers in the season series, led by 2023 NHL Draft prospect Luca Cagnoni. The Winterhawks defenceman posted 13 points (1G-12A) against the Silvertips this season, with forwards James Stefan (11 points) and Robbie Fromm-Delorme (10 points) also cracking double digits in points.

2023 NHL Draft prospect Austin Roest leads Everett in regular season scoring, and he led the Silvertips in points versus Portland, too. The product of Coldstream, B.C. posted nine points (3G-6A) over the eight-game set, with Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Hemmerling also earning a half-dozen assists against the Winterhawks this season.

Portland’s two netminders each earned a trio of victories against Everett this season, with Czech import and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Jan Spunar collecting a 3-0-0-0 record over his four outings to go along with a 1.50 goals-against average and .951 save percentage.

Silvertips netminder Tyler Palmer finished the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with a 1-5-0-0 record against the Winterhawks; two of his six meetings came prior to a mid-season move from the Victoria Royals.

The Portland Winterhawks have three games remaining in their 2022-23 Regular Season schedule, beginning Tuesday, March 21 versus the visiting Vancouver Giants (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum). The Winterhawks will wrap up the pre-playoff portion of the campaign with a home-and-home set against the Seattle Thunderbirds, a set that begins on home ice Friday, March 24 (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum) before shifting to Kent, Wash. Saturday, March 25 (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

The Everett Silvertips will conclude their regular season campaign with two meetings against the Victoria Royals, the first of which goes Friday, March 24 in Everett (7:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena). The two sides will meet once more Saturday, March 25 in Victoria (6:05 p.m. PT, Save-On Foods Memorial Centre).

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Portland Winterhawks and Everett Silvertips is scheduled for Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. PT (Veterans Memorial Coliseum). The series will head north to Everett for Game 3 on Monday, April 3 at 7:05 p.m. PT (Angel of the Winds Arena).

2023 WHL PLAYOFFS – SERIES G SCHEDULE

Game Date Away Home Time 1 March 31, 2023 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT 2 April 1, 2023 Everett Portland 6:00 p.m. PT 3 April 3, 2023 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT 4 April 7, 2023 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT 5 April 8, 2023 Everett Portland 6:00 p.m. PT * 6 April 10, 2023 Portland Everett 7:05 p.m. PT * 7 April 11, 2023 Everett Portland 7:00 p.m. PT *

* – if necessary