Winterhawks add Jets prospect Chaz Lucius to roster

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club have signed Winnipeg Jets prospect Chaz Lucius to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The Winterhawks and Jets announced the transaction Monday afternoon. Lucius will report to Portland following the Club’s East Division road trip.

Lucius, who hails from White Bear Lake, Minn., was originally selected by the Winterhawks in the fourth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

In 12 American Hockey League games this season with the Manitoba Moose, the 19-year-old forward produced five points (2G-3A) after collecting 19 points in 24 games at the University of Minnesota in 2021-22.

Lucius was selected by the Winnipeg Jets with the 18th-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He recently helped the United States claim a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a hat-trick in the bronze medal game versus Sweden.