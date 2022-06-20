Winterhawks add forward MacKay in deal with Hurricanes

The Portland Winterhawks have acquired forward Reid MacKay from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional eighth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

MacKay, who hails from Irma, Alta., appeared in 17 games with Lethbridge during the 2021-22 WHL season, registering one assist.

The 18-year-old was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round of the 2019 WHL Draft, and has appeared in 22 WHL regular season contests.