June 20, 2022

Winterhawks add forward MacKay in deal with Hurricanes

Chris Wahl
Erica Perreaux

The Portland Winterhawks have acquired forward Reid MacKay from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional eighth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

MacKay, who hails from Irma, Alta., appeared in 17 games with Lethbridge during the 2021-22 WHL season, registering one assist.

The 18-year-old was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round of the 2019 WHL Draft, and has appeared in 22 WHL regular season contests.

