Winterhawks acquire veteran goaltender Gauthier from Cougars

The Portland Winterhawks have acquired 20-year-old goaltender Taylor Gauthier from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a package that includes Danish defenceman Jonas Brøndberg.

The two Clubs announced the trade Monday afternoon. In addition to Brøndberg, the Cougars receive a third-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a pair of conditional fifth-round picks.

Gauthier, who hails from Calgary, Alta., leaves Prince George sitting third in Club history in games played by a goaltender with 166. This season, the 20-year-old has posted a 7-5-0-0 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

Originally selected 10th overall by the Cougars in the 2016 WHL Draft, Gauthier has compiled a career 53-87-8-8 record, 3.19 GAA, .906 SV% and six shutouts.

“Taylor has been the face of this team for the last several years and it’s tough to trade a player and person of his quality,” said Cougars general manager and head coach Mark Lamb. “He loved playing here and was a fan favourite for that reason. He was a leader off the ice as he was someone his teammates looked up to. He was a pleasure to coach, and we wish him all the best in his next phase of his career with the Winterhawks.”

“Jonas is the type of player we wanted to add to our blueline,” Lamb added. “He’s an experienced, veteran leader who has great size and poise. We see him being a great complement to our young core of defencemen.”

Brøndberg is in his third WHL season, and has tallied five assists in 20 games with the Winterhawks during the 2021-22 WHL campaign.

Originally selected by Portland in the second round of the 2019 CHL Import Draft, Brøndberg has recorded 33 points (9G-24A) in 90 WHL games.

The product of Aalborg, Denmark has a lengthy international resume, which includes representing Denmark at the IIHF World Junior Division 1-A Championship and twice at the World Under-18 Division 1, Group A Championships. He captained the Danish U-18 side in 2019.

The Winterhawks have acquired goaltender Taylor Gauthier from the @PGCougars in exchange for defenseman Jonas Brøndberg, a 2023 third-round pick and two conditional fifth-round picks. Welcome to Portland, @tgoats_35! — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) December 27, 2021