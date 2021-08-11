MENU
August 11, 2021

Winterhawks acquire goaltender Dunsford from Americans

portland winterhawks tri-city americans whl transactions
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Keith Dwiggins / Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks acquired goaltender Mason Dunsford from the Tri-City Americans Wednesday for a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 18-year-old product of New Westminster, B.C. appeared in 23 games with the Americans over the past two seasons.

“Mason is a great kid. This trade will give him the opportunity to continue his career in the WHL,” said Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory. “We currently have an abundance of signed goaltenders which necessitated this move.”

Dunsford was originally selected by Tri-City in the sixth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

More News
1:22
WHL Class of 2021 - Kaid Oliver
10 hours ago
1:29
WHL Class of 2021 - Ethan Cap
13 hours ago
1:25
WHL Class of 2021 - Scott Atkinson
14 hours ago
1:16
WHL Class of 2021 - Josh Prokop
1 day ago
1:22
WHL Class of 2021 - Riley Stotts
1 day ago
1:11
WHL Class of 2021 - Orca Wiesblatt
2 days ago