Winterhawks acquire goaltender Dunsford from Americans
The Portland Winterhawks acquired goaltender Mason Dunsford from the Tri-City Americans Wednesday for a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
The 18-year-old product of New Westminster, B.C. appeared in 23 games with the Americans over the past two seasons.
“Mason is a great kid. This trade will give him the opportunity to continue his career in the WHL,” said Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory. “We currently have an abundance of signed goaltenders which necessitated this move.”
Dunsford was originally selected by Tri-City in the sixth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.
