August 22, 2022

Winterhawks acquire forward Diego Buttazzoni from Medicine Hat Tigers

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks have acquired the rights to 2006-born forward Diego Buttazzoni from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a conditional second-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

In addition, Portland has subsequently signed Buttazzoni to a WHL Standard Player Agreement ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“We are excited to acquire and sign Diego,” said Senior Vice President, Head Coach and General Manager Mike Johnston, “He was a player we followed closely last year and one we had high on our draft list.”

Originally selected by Medicine Hat in the second round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Buttazzoni played last season with Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep – the same club that developed current Winterhawk Luca Cagnoni – and finished second on the team with 54 points in 32 games. The product of Langley, B.C. co-led his team with four goals in five playoff games to help BWC capture a CSSHL Championship.

